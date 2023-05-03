Report: Jets to sign Randall Cobb

The Jets are signing wide receiver Randall Cobb, per Adam Schefter.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Cobb spent most of his career in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. He was originally a Green Bay second round pick in 2011. He left the Packers after the 2018 season spending a year each in Dallas and Houston before returning in 2021. As Schefter noted, Cobb is close with Rodgers, and the two walked off the field together in Rodgers’ Lambeau Field finale after the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Lions eliminated them.

It isn’t too hard to figure this signing out. Cobb is being signed because he’s friends with Aaron Rodgers. At one point he was an effective receiver and gadget player. In his best season he had 91 catches, 1,287 yards, and 12 touchdowns. That was in 2014, however. Cobb is now a marginally productive player and would be best used sparingly if at all.