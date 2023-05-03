Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While I may be a little underwhelmed with the New York Jets’ 2023 draft selections, there’s at least one player I’m fairly confident can be an impact starter from day one. That player is Joe Tippmann. Tippmann is able to play both guard and center, but is best suited to play center in the NFL. His intelligence is off the charts, as is his hustle. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Nick Mangold. Tippmann can read defenses extremely well and showcased that multiple times in college. I’m beyond excited to see what he can do going forward. Hopefully he’s as good as he’s projected to be. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Aaron Rodgers Could Be Latest Star QB to Find Success in Second Act

Colin Salao - Aaron Rodgers is Already Benefiting the New York Jets Without Playing A Single Game

Ryan Glasspiegel - Aaron Rodgers loving New York City life with Jets: ‘Pinching myself’

Jordan Mendoza - Aaron Rodgers: ‘It’s been a dream’ so far with New York Jets

Joey Mistretta - Peyton Manning is excited for Aaron Rodgers, Jets after trade

Ralph Ventre - Albert Breer Highlights 'Good Sign' for Rodgers and Jets

Mike Fisher - Patriots Plan: ‘F***’ New York Jets with Draft Trade by Bill Belichick

PFF - New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft picks, analysis and prospect spotlight

SNY - Jets No. 15 draft pick Will McDonald shares his message to Jets fans

Scott Mitchell - Analyzing how Israel Abanikanda fits into the NY Jets offense

Randy Lange - C Joe Tippmann Has All the Skills to Succeed, Plus a Personal Jets Connection

Nick Faria - What does Jets offensive line look like following 2023 draft and free agency?

Ralph Ventre - Jets Flying High in Sports Illustrated's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

Brian Costello - Jets decline Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option

Colin Martin - Jets decline fifth-year option on OT Mekhi Becton: report

Andy Vasquez - Jets decline Mekhi Becton’s fifth-year option | What it means for O-line and his future

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets Add Billy Turner

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets sign Billy Turner to protect Aaron Rogers on offensive line

Justin Fried - The NY Jets STILL have interest in signing Pro Bowl center Ben Jones

