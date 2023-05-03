Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While I may be a little underwhelmed with the New York Jets’ 2023 draft selections, there’s at least one player I’m fairly confident can be an impact starter from day one. That player is Joe Tippmann. Tippmann is able to play both guard and center, but is best suited to play center in the NFL. His intelligence is off the charts, as is his hustle. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Nick Mangold. Tippmann can read defenses extremely well and showcased that multiple times in college. I’m beyond excited to see what he can do going forward. Hopefully he’s as good as he’s projected to be. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Randy Lange - Aaron Rodgers Could Be Latest Star QB to Find Success in Second Act
Colin Salao - Aaron Rodgers is Already Benefiting the New York Jets Without Playing A Single Game
Ryan Glasspiegel - Aaron Rodgers loving New York City life with Jets: ‘Pinching myself’
Jordan Mendoza - Aaron Rodgers: ‘It’s been a dream’ so far with New York Jets
Joey Mistretta - Peyton Manning is excited for Aaron Rodgers, Jets after trade
Ralph Ventre - Albert Breer Highlights 'Good Sign' for Rodgers and Jets
Mike Fisher - Patriots Plan: ‘F***’ New York Jets with Draft Trade by Bill Belichick
PFF - New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft picks, analysis and prospect spotlight
SNY - Jets No. 15 draft pick Will McDonald shares his message to Jets fans
Scott Mitchell - Analyzing how Israel Abanikanda fits into the NY Jets offense
Randy Lange - C Joe Tippmann Has All the Skills to Succeed, Plus a Personal Jets Connection
Nick Faria - What does Jets offensive line look like following 2023 draft and free agency?
Ralph Ventre - Jets Flying High in Sports Illustrated's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings
Brian Costello - Jets decline Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option
Colin Martin - Jets decline fifth-year option on OT Mekhi Becton: report
Andy Vasquez - Jets decline Mekhi Becton’s fifth-year option | What it means for O-line and his future
David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets Add Billy Turner
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets sign Billy Turner to protect Aaron Rogers on offensive line
Justin Fried - The NY Jets STILL have interest in signing Pro Bowl center Ben Jones
