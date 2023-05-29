Jets fans are divided on Mekhi Becton’s future

Last week on SB Nation Reacts we polled Jets fans on what to do with Mekhi Becton. Becton gave a recent interview expressing frustration with the Jets coaching staff for their handling of his recovery from a 2021 injury. Becton also expressed disappointed at the team moving him from left tackle to right tackle a year ago. This wasn’t the first time he has been vocal about the move this offseason.

In this week’s poll we asked Jets fans what the team should do with Becton. The fan base finds itself divided.

While starting Becton at left tackle received the most votes, this option fell well short of a majority. Slightly more than one in three fans chose it. A large number of fans also want Becton traded or starting at right tackle.

It seems like the only thing fans agree on is that Becton should not be traded. It will be interesting to see how perceptions change on Becton moving forward.

