Good morning Gang Green Nation! One of the many disastrous free agent signings the Jets have made in recent years was running back Le’Veon Bell, who returned from a year off a much diminished shell of his former greatness. Bell now admits it was a mistake to sign with the Jets. The bigger mistake, however, was Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan signing Bell. It was one of a string of awful decisions by Maccagnan, the single most damaging Jets employee in franchise history. While Joe Douglas has had his own challenges, he at least has the virtue of being nowhere near as bad as Maccagnan. Time will tell if Douglas can prove to be much more than that.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in May:

Kevin Harrish - NFL world reacts to terrible Zach Wilson news

Ethan Sears - Ex-Jet Le'Veon Bell finally admits he made big Steelers mistake

Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Matches Jets with Top Veteran Free Agent Still Available

Ralph Ventre - There's No Ignoring Contributions from Jets' Other Cornerback DJ Reed

Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers Earns Top 10 Status from Sports Illustrated Broadcaster

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Could Sign Ex-First Round Pick QB Teddy Bridgewater

Michael Obermuller - Jets Veteran Predicted to Break Out With Aaron Rodgers

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Ex-NYJ Veteran Trashes Adam Gase as NFL HC

Bent - Could Jets pursue free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins after release from Cardinals?

Justin Fried - NY Jets considered a 'top landing spot' for DeAndre Hopkins

James Wudi - What will the NY Jets' offensive line look like this season?

Billy Riccette - Jets named best candidate to go from worst to first in 2023

Tim Capurso - Steelers: Ex-RB Le'Veon Bell admits Jets signing was mistake

