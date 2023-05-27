Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Arizona Cardinals released Deandre Hopkins. Hopkins will become an unrestricted free agent. He has previously indicated little interest in playing for the Jets, but that should not deter the Jets from pursuing him. While it may be improbable that Hopkins agrees to play for the Jets, sometimes the improbable happens. The Jets are all in on the next year or two with Aaron Rodgers. They should be doing everything possible to try to win now. That should include being the highest bidder for Hopkins. If he signs elsewhere, so be it, but the Jets should make their best effort to persuade him to become a Jet.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in May:

Henry McKenna - With Aaron Rodgers as QB1, how should Jets proceed with Zach Wilson?

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - How Many Teams Can Win the AFC in 2023?

Ethan Greenberg - C.J. Uzomah: Aaron Rodgers’ Biggest Presence Has Been in Meetings

Randy Lange - Lots of Little Details Remind Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'I'm in the Right Place'

Ryan Dunleavy - Giants, Jets among possible landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins

Andrew Crane - Jets' Brandin Echols' one-game ban could stem from 2022 crash

Ralph Ventre - NFL Suspends New York Jets' Cornerback for Off-Field Incident

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Aaron Rodgers and Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins Would Be 'Dream Pairing'

Ralph Ventre - Can Small-school Receiver Jerome Kapp Be Kutztown's Next NFL Gem?

Ralph Ventre - Jets' All-Pro Defensive Tackle's Contract 'Most Important Roster Decision to Make Before Training Camp'

Ralph Ventre - No. 8 Has Lifted Jets to No. 8 Overall in NFL Rankings

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets News: Chuck Clark Breaks Silence on Future in NY

Michael Obermuller - Jets Among Favorites for DeAndre Hopkins After Release

Michael Obermuller - Jets Hire Retired Pro After Career-Ending Injury

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: NYJ Pass Rusher Hits IR After WR Signing

Glenn Naughton - Report: Jets and Panthers to Hold Joint Practices During Camp

Glenn Naughton - Time for Aaron Rodgers and Joe Douglas to Make Call to DeAndre Hopkins

Justin Fried - NY Jets must aggressively pursue DeAndre Hopkins in free agency

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2023 Spring Depth Chart Preview: Running back

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton comments on injury

Jim Cerny - Jets: Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on desire to be 'respected' with Jets

Jim Cerny - Jets' Aaron Rodgers uses Packers line on injury: 'Relax a little bit'

Jim Cerny - Aaron Rodgers to go to Taylor Swift concert with 'age-group' friends

