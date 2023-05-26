Cardinals cut DeAndre Hopkins; Should the Jets be interested?

A star wide receiver is now on the market. After months of speculation, the Arizona Cardinals have released DeAndre Hopkins.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

There has been a lot of discussion in recent months that the Cardinals did not want to carry Hopkins’ 2023 salary. Now he is available.

Hopkins is on the back half of his career. He will turn 31 in two weeks. He only is a fit for a certain type of team. The Jets are that type of team. After the trade for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are focused on the short term and trying to win the Super Bowl in the next year or two.

While the Jets have a number of depth pieces at wide receiver, they lack top end talent beyond Garrett Wilson. Adding Hopkins to the mix could give them a formidable 1-2 punch.

Hopkins did make recent comments about new teams that could potentially interest him. The Jets were not on the list.

On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023

Could Aaron Rodgers be another quarterback he would want to play with? Stay tuned.