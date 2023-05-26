 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals cut DeAndre Hopkins; Should the Jets be interested?

By John B
/ new
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A star wide receiver is now on the market. After months of speculation, the Arizona Cardinals have released DeAndre Hopkins.

There has been a lot of discussion in recent months that the Cardinals did not want to carry Hopkins’ 2023 salary. Now he is available.

Hopkins is on the back half of his career. He will turn 31 in two weeks. He only is a fit for a certain type of team. The Jets are that type of team. After the trade for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are focused on the short term and trying to win the Super Bowl in the next year or two.

While the Jets have a number of depth pieces at wide receiver, they lack top end talent beyond Garrett Wilson. Adding Hopkins to the mix could give them a formidable 1-2 punch.

Hopkins did make recent comments about new teams that could potentially interest him. The Jets were not on the list.

Could Aaron Rodgers be another quarterback he would want to play with? Stay tuned.

Poll

Should the Jets try to sign DeAndre Hopkins

view results
  • 69%
    Yes
    (377 votes)
  • 30%
    No
    (165 votes)
542 votes total Vote Now

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...