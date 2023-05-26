Jets cornerback Brandin Echols suspended for first game of 2023 season

The NFL has suspended Jets cornerback Brandin Echols for the first game of the 2023 season due to a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Tom Pelissero was the first to report it.

The NFL suspended #Jets DB Brandin Echols for the first game of the 2023 season, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2023

The violation that led to the suspension is not known at the time. However, there has been some media speculation that it is from a 2022 crash near the team facility. Echols was charged and has entered a pretrial intervention program.

Jets' Brandin Echols' one-game suspension may stem from 2022 crash https://t.co/5kzozdqRVA via @nypostsports — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 26, 2023

The Jets drafted Echols in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a starter during his rookie season but moved to the bench in year two after the team signed DJ Reed in free agency and drafted Sauce Gardner fourth overall.

Based on the way the Jets utilized their cornerbacks, it seemed like Echols was higher on the depth chart than fellow 2021 starter Bryce Hall.

The Jets play the Buffalo Bills in their Week 1 opener.