Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Announced through his manager, former Bills punter Matt Araiza will get his first crack at a return in the NFL with the New York Jets. The Jets are bringing in ‘The Punt God’ this Wednesday - the first team to bring him in for a work out. For those unfamiliar, Araiza was wrongly accused of rape. Araiza was cleared from any wrongdoing a few weeks ago, and is finally seeing his name being called again by NFL teams. While it’s unlikely that he makes the team - as the Jets signed Thomas Morstead this offseason - it’s a great gesture by the Jets. Whatever the case may be, I hope the kid is able to get his life back together. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh, Talking About QB Aaron Rodgers, With Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel

Ryan Chichester and Carton & Roberts - Gio has issue with Robert Saleh on Jets Super Bowl chances

Ralph Ventre - Making Meaningful Moves, New York Jets Were Nearly Unmatched This Offseason

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2023 Spring Depth Chart Preview: Quarterback

Andy Vasquez - 3 big ways Jets’ Aaron Rodgers is already changing his new team

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ D.J. Reed talks Aaron Rodgers joining team: ‘Surreal’

Deadspin - New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tweaked calf caught on video

David Wyatt-Hupton - Sigh of Relief

Charles Robinson - Aaron Rodgers' minor injury provides a hint of the anxiety ahead for New York Jets fans

ESPN Staff - Jets to host former Bills punter Matt Araiza for workout

Ryan Chichester and Carton & Roberts - Matt Araiza agent joins Carton and Roberts amid Jets workout

Justin Fried - Robert Saleh vows that the NY Jets will extend Quinnen Williams

David Wyatt-Hupton - NY Jets safety Chuck Clark: 'I was ready to get out of (Baltimore)'

Tim Crean - Perfect trade the Jets must offer Titans for Derrick Henry

Michael Nania - NY Jets desperately need the old Laken Tomlinson to return

Michael Obermuller - Chiefs Linked to Jets Trade With ‘Tantalizing Potential’

