What should the Jets do with Mekhi Becton?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton was in the news this week. In an interview, the fourth year offensive lineman criticized the team’s coaching staff for moving him to right tackle a year ago. Becton also implied the coaching staff’s approach contributed to him suffering a serious injury for a second straight season.

Earlier in the offseason Becton expressed a desire to play left tackle. Head coach Robert Saleh has responded by saying Becton has a chance to earn the role. With veteran Duane Brown still on the team, it isn’t clear whether that actually is a possibility.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll we turn it over to you. What do you think the Jets should do with Mekhi Becton?