Aaron Rodgers Tweaks Calf - “I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Living under a microscope is going to take some getting used to. As ESPN descended on Florham Park to take in the first day of OTA’s open to the media, everyone held a collective breath when word leaked that the Jets shiniest new toy Aaron Rodgers had removed his helmet and was visibly favoring one leg to the other.

The initial report indicated that he had tweaked his ankle, but Rodgers later confirmed that he tweaked his calf, and decided to take a ‘vet’ day after as a precaution. Instead of throwing a few passes in glorified walkthroughs, he spent time with the younger QBs teaching technique and helping install the Nathaniel Hackett offense.

You have to expect that a soon to be 40-year-old QB will have some aches and pains, and you also have to expect them to be removed at the first sign of trouble. Rodgers knows this offense inside and out, and we’re checks watch still in May, so there is absolutely no reason to push it.