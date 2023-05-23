Jets fans are expecting Aaron Rodgers to lead the team to double digit wins

At various points through the offseason we ask you questions about the Jets. It is called SB Nation reacts. Today we have the results from our latest surveys.

The Jets have high expectations this season after trading for Aaron Rodgers. The general consensus has the Jets’ over/under for the season at 9.5 wins.

Jets fans believe that number is too low. Almost nine in ten who voted in our survey expect the team to beat that 9.5 win total.

With these high expectations, you might expect there to be a lot of pressure on the head coach and general manager. However, few fans we polled said that Joe Douglas or Robert Saleh should have their job status tied to making the Playoffs.

We can probably attribute these numbers to the glow of Rodgers’ honeymoon period and the overall excitement for the season. There aren’t many things I can guarantee you in this world, but I can guarantee you that by January there will be 34 and 44 percent of the fanbase who want a change if this season goes poorly.

Of course if the Jets meet those 10 win expectations, it will be a moot point.

