This week has been somewhat bad for Jets management and coaching. After the truth bomb dropped by Ty Johnson, Mekhi Becton dropped an interview of his own. In the interview, Becton blamed the Jets coaching staff for his injury. Becton describes telling the coaching staff that playing RT was causing problems with his knee - the same one he ended up hurting - and that the coaching staff forced him to play there anyway. While that's likely true, this event happens to too many players. While I do feel for Becton, at the same time, it seems like he is hell-bent on not playing RT regardless if there were problems there or not. We'll see how this situation unfolds going further. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - What to Expect from Jets OTAs

Brett Yarris - New York Jets OTAs Preview: Do Aaron Rodgers and Quinnen Williams Show Up?

Ryan Shafer - 3 offseason catastrophes the NY Jets must avoid

Bridget Hyland - Jets have a chance to win Super Bowl, latest power rankings say

Rivka Boord - Ex-NY Jets RB Ty Johnson accuses team of backstabbing

Rivka Boord - Mekhi Becton blasts NY Jets coaches for mishandling him

Garrett Stepien - Ex-Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste visits Jets, Giants this week: report

Michael Nania - Is the NY Jets' skill-position blocking a strength or weakness?

Chris Chous - RB Israel Abanikanda (PITT) Scouting Report

Russ Heltman - Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Desmond Ridder on Facing New York Jets Cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner This Coming Season: 'Strap It Up And Let's Go'

Jim Cerny - Jets: Antonio Cromartie shows Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed major love

David Wyatt-Hupton - Is John Johnson an option for the Jets?

