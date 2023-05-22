Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After re-signing with the team this offseason, running back Ty Johnson was cut soon after with a non-football injury designation. Johnson has since taken to Instagram to reveal that he injured himself doing something non-football related. When he went to the Jets, they advised him to get surgery - something he originally did not want to do. Johnson opted for the surgery and then was cut from the Jets - implying that the situation was done purposefully. While this is likely true, it’s just a reminder of the dark side of the NFL business side of things - and why players deserve better benefits. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

