Good morning Gang Green Nation! There has been quite a bit of speculation since the NFL draft that Bill Belichick traded the Patriots’ first round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers primarily to spite the Jets. I don’t know if that’s true, but if it is, frankly that’s a good thing for the Jets. The minute you start to make decisions based on hatred of another franchise rather than what’s in your franchise’s best interest, you’ve made a mistake. Without any knowledge that Belichick actually did this, IF he did, so much the better for the Jets. Let opponents be ruled by hatred rather than self-interest. That can only benefit the Jets.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in May:

