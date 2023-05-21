 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Jets Flight Connections 05/21/23

Bringing your daily links to the NFL’s New York Jets

By MacGregor Wells
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Good morning Gang Green Nation! There has been quite a bit of speculation since the NFL draft that Bill Belichick traded the Patriots’ first round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers primarily to spite the Jets. I don’t know if that’s true, but if it is, frankly that’s a good thing for the Jets. The minute you start to make decisions based on hatred of another franchise rather than what’s in your franchise’s best interest, you’ve made a mistake. Without any knowledge that Belichick actually did this, IF he did, so much the better for the Jets. Let opponents be ruled by hatred rather than self-interest. That can only benefit the Jets.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in May:

Ralph Ventre - Sneaky Good Free Agent Signings Around AFC East

Ralph Ventre - New York Jets Offense's 2023 'Projected Win Share' Higher than Miami and New England

Ralph Ventre - Alijah Vera-Tucker Working Way Back to Full Strength

Ralph Ventre - SI Sportsbook Odds Suggest Aaron Rodgers More Likely to Win MVP than Lamar Jackson or Tua Tagovailoa

Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Ranks Team Rosters in Jets' Stacked Division

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: RB Ty Johnson Reveals Reason He Was Released

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Former 23-Game Starter Signs With Raiders

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: New York Could Reunite With Ex-First Round Pick

Glenn Naughton - Should Corey Davis Expect Jets to Seek Reduced Salary in Near Future?

Glenn Naughton - Could Carl Lawson Salary cut be First of Several Moves for Gang Green?

David Ricuito - 5 remaining free agents the NY Jets could still target

Nathan Smith - The 5 toughest offenses the NY Jets will face in 2023

Justin Fried - Bill Belichick didn't hesitate to mess with the NY Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft

Shane Shoemaker - Aaron Rodgers and the 2023 Jets, the mission can't be impossible

Jim Cerny - Jets: The reason Mekhi Becton is fired up for New York training camp

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.

Poll

Will Aaron Rodgers break the Jets’ single season passing yardage record?

view results
  • 85%
    Yes
    (214 votes)
  • 14%
    No
    (35 votes)
249 votes total Vote Now

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...