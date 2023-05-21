Good morning Gang Green Nation! There has been quite a bit of speculation since the NFL draft that Bill Belichick traded the Patriots’ first round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers primarily to spite the Jets. I don’t know if that’s true, but if it is, frankly that’s a good thing for the Jets. The minute you start to make decisions based on hatred of another franchise rather than what’s in your franchise’s best interest, you’ve made a mistake. Without any knowledge that Belichick actually did this, IF he did, so much the better for the Jets. Let opponents be ruled by hatred rather than self-interest. That can only benefit the Jets.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in May:
Ralph Ventre - Sneaky Good Free Agent Signings Around AFC East
Ralph Ventre - New York Jets Offense's 2023 'Projected Win Share' Higher than Miami and New England
Ralph Ventre - Alijah Vera-Tucker Working Way Back to Full Strength
Ralph Ventre - SI Sportsbook Odds Suggest Aaron Rodgers More Likely to Win MVP than Lamar Jackson or Tua Tagovailoa
Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Ranks Team Rosters in Jets' Stacked Division
Michael Obermuller - Jets News: RB Ty Johnson Reveals Reason He Was Released
Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Former 23-Game Starter Signs With Raiders
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: New York Could Reunite With Ex-First Round Pick
Glenn Naughton - Should Corey Davis Expect Jets to Seek Reduced Salary in Near Future?
Glenn Naughton - Could Carl Lawson Salary cut be First of Several Moves for Gang Green?
David Ricuito - 5 remaining free agents the NY Jets could still target
Nathan Smith - The 5 toughest offenses the NY Jets will face in 2023
Justin Fried - Bill Belichick didn't hesitate to mess with the NY Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft
Shane Shoemaker - Aaron Rodgers and the 2023 Jets, the mission can't be impossible
Jim Cerny - Jets: The reason Mekhi Becton is fired up for New York training camp
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Will Aaron Rodgers break the Jets’ single season passing yardage record?
-
85%
Yes
-
14%
No
Loading comments...