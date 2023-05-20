Good morning Gang Green Nation! Quinnen Williams is unhappy with the progress of his contract negotiations with the Jets. The Jets don’t have to do anything any time soon. Williams is under contract for the 2023 season. He can either play for the Jets or sit the season out. It’s unlikely he would choose the latter. However, there is some speculation that an unhappy Williams might induce the Jets to trade him for a package of draft picks. I doubt that happens. If it does, however, that would be a failure by the Jets’ brass. The minute they brought in Aaron Rodgers on a monster contract this became an all-in, win now team. Losing an All Pro player like Williams for the 2023 season in exchange for future assets is the opposite of a win now move. The Jets need to get Williams in camp and motivated to play in 2023. If they don’t, so much for the win now approach.

