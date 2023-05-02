Jets Decline 5th Year Option on Offensive Tackle Mekhi Becton

The New York Jets have decided to decline the 5th-year option on offensive tackle Mekhi Becton’s contract according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The decision to decline the option really shouldn’t come as a surprise. Despite Becton reportedly dropping over 50lbs of weight this off-season, the Jets couldn’t ignore the simple facts. Becton is entering his 4th year in the league and he’s played only 739 offensive snaps, 48 since the end of the 2020 season.

Due to being selected 11th overall, his 5th year was worth $13.5 million, far too much money considering the injury history. If Becton plays well and stays healthy, he could cash in, but that’s a risk the Jets were willing to take with all things considered.

I’m a big fan of Becton and I love the application he’s putting in to place himself in the best possible situation to succeed. But I absolutely agree with the Jets decision-makers to not guarantee that 5th year on the contract, like any player in the NFL, Becton needs to earn his stripes.