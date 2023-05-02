Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. So far, Aaron Rodgers has been true to his word. He’s stuck around the team during the offseason and has let everyone in New York know that he’s in the building. From a fan’s perspective, this is huge, because to be honest, there was a level of concern that he wouldn’t take his position with the Jets seriously. I’m glad that my concerns have been quelled for now. If Rodgers continues to work hand-in-hand with the team this offseason, there’s a real chance that the Jets are ready to be true contenders going into this season. And if you’re a fan, you can’t help but get excited about that. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

SNY - Bart Scott, Connor Hughes evaluate Jets' NFL 2023 Draft class: What moves are left to make? | Jets Nation

Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast: Evaluating the 2023 Jets Draft Class

Andy Vasquez - NFL Draft 2023: Jets draft grade for every pick, including Will McDonald and Joe Tippmann | Can they help right away?

Brian Costello - Jets filled up gaping roster holes during 2023 NFL Draft

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets add speed on day three

Ralph Ventre - Gang Green Earns Top-10 Status in NFL.com Post-Draft Power Rankings

Eric Allen - Will McDonald Has a Flair for the Spectacular

Scott Mitchell - Analyzing how Carter Warren fits into the NY Jets offense

Michael Nania - NY Jets C Joe Tippmann's analytics scream 'Day 1 starter'

SNY - Bent - Analyzing Jets' undrafted free agent signings following 2023 NFL Draft

Donovan James - Josh Falo gets a chance at New York Jets’ rookie minicamp

Randy Lange - 8 Things to Know About New Jets Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers

Ralph Ventre - ESPN Reporter Claims Aaron Rodgers Deal Affected NFL Schedule Release Timing

Deadspin - What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Leave Door Open for Return of Ex-$54 Million LB Kwon Alexander

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.