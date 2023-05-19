Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After appearing as a co-host on SiriusXM this week, Alex Smith is making waves for his opinion on defensive-minded coaches developing young quarterbacks. Maybe it’s some projecting based on his own time in the NFL, but in the process Smith took shots at New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh for how the team handled the Zach Wilson situation. It’s kind of interesting to see how many people believed the Jets failed Wilson - considering most top-3 quarterbacks should be able to start in the NFL from the moment they’re drafted. If they aren’t it seems more like the player wasn’t worth the pick, than the organization failing to develop them. In either case, however, it’s still the fault of the team drafting them - so there’s some point in that. In any case, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Andy Vasquez - Jets are better with Aaron Rodgers, but are they real AFC contenders or overhyped?

David Wyatt-Hupton - AFC East: Offensive Comparison (Patriots)

Connor Hughes - Jets’ 2023 schedule: Game-by-game predictions

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast | A Conversation with Anthony Becht on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets (5/18)

Bryan DeArdo - Jets' Aaron Rodgers soars to top of NFL's list of highest-selling jerseys

Thomas Christopher - Comedian gives nickname, theme song to NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers

David Wyatt-Hupton - Josh Allen invests in company founded by NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers

Rich Cimini - As negotiations with Jets drag on, what's next for Quinnen Williams?

Charles McDonald - Jets must pay Quinnen Williams — and perform whatever salary cap gymnastics it takes — as Super Bowl-or-bust window opens [Video]

SNY - Jets free agency and trade buzz: DE Carl Lawson agrees to reworked deal with Gang Green

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Carl Lawson restructures deal, takes pay cut | Will it help get Quinnen Williams extension done?

Caroline Hendershot - TE Zach Kuntz Ready to ‘Maximize’ Opportunity with Green and White

Michael Nania - Why NY Jets TE Zack Kuntz fell to 7th round despite 10.00 RAS

John Breech - Jets star Sauce Gardner reveals how close Odell Beckham Jr. came to signing in New York before joining Ravens

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign Fourth-Round Pick Carter Warren

Billy Riccette - Jets land two players on PFF’s ‘25 under 25 list’

