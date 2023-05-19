Give us your thoughts on the 2023 Jets, Joe Douglas, and Robert Saleh

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country.

Big things are expected this year for the New York Jets after the trade for Aaron Rodgers. The team is widely expected to break its 12 year postseason drought, the longest in major North American sports.

Today we ask for your views on the team. Do you think the Jets will live up to the expectations?

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey we want your view on whether the Jets will go over or under the expected 9.5 wins.

A trade for Rodgers also brings big expectations. Joe Douglas has been on the job since 2019 (and been fully in charge of the roster since 2020). Robert Saleh has been here since 2021. Neither have made the Playoffs. Do you think they need to make the Playoffs to keep their respective jobs? Vote in the surveys below, and we will tell you the results in the days ahead.