The New York Jets have created $12.7 million in 2023 cap space with the re-structuring of Carl Lawson’s contract.

Jets DE Carl Lawson has agreed to a reworked deal, per source.



Lawson was due a non-guaranteed $15M, but is now due a base value of $9M, $8M of that is guaranteed. He has $3M more available in incentives.



The move creates $12.7M in 2023 cap space for the Jets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 18, 2023

Head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that Carl Lawson was a key component of the 2023 Jets when he met with the media at the owner's meeting, but we all knew that the salary would need to be reduced to accommodate that.

In essence, the Jets have pushed some money into void years to reduce Lawson’s cap to just $3 million this year. 2023 was set to be the final year of the 3-year deal Lawson signed before the 2021 season, but now the Jets will be paying some dead cap charges in 2024 and beyond.

With the cap set to increase and the Jets having significant wiggle room down the road, this is a move that was likely geared towards creating space to fit Aaron Rodgers's contract under the cap in 2023. Rodgers is currently counting just $1.2 million against the cap in 2023, but that’s certain to change with his current cap charge for 2024 set at over $100 million.