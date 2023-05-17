Jets Have Two Players on PFF’s Best Under 25 List

PFF has put together a list of the 25 best players under the age of 25 and the Jets are represented by not one, but two players.

The Jets have experienced a youth movement over the last two years with Joe Douglas infusing the team with a number of high draft picks (thank you very much Jamal Adams).

Two of those players stand out above all others following the 2022 season, and both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson made the PFF cut.

Sauce came in at number 5, being ranked behind Micah Parsons, Justin Jefferson, Tristan Wirfs and Ja’Marr Chase:

5. CB SAUCE GARDNER, NEW YORK JETS Some might call it an overreaction for Gardner to be so high on the list after just one year in the NFL. But that one year was so impressive that it’s hard to have him much lower. He recorded an elite 90.0 coverage grade with 20 forced incompletions and less than 400 receiving yards allowed on 613 total coverage snaps. As often is the case with rookies, he was targeted constantly (74 times), but he remained a shutdown player.

He was followed later by Garrett Wilson, who came in at #19

19. WR GARRETT WILSON, NEW YORK JETS Wilson led all rookie receivers last year with 26 explosive plays of 20 yards or more — and that was with sub-par quarterback play (to put it lightly). His recording more than 1,100 receiving yards is an accomplishment in and of itself, but when you take into account who was throwing him the ball, it’s even more impressive. With Aaron Rodgers under center for 2023, and potentially beyond, expect another great year from the former Buckeye.

Hopefully Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker can stay healthy in 2023 and find their way onto the list next season.