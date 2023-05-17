Jets Claim Defensive Back Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

The New York Jets claimed former defensive back Javelin Guidry off waivers yesterday, returning the slot cornerback to New York after just a year away.

Guidry made a name for himself with the Jets after going undrafted out of Utah in 2020. He spent two years in New York before being waived last August.

He then spent time with the Cardinals, Raiders, Eagles, and Falcons before arriving back in New York yesterday. Despite being claimed by four teams in a calendar year, 2022 was a bit of a wash for Guidry, as he only saw the field for 18 defensive snaps with the Raiders.

Guidry was always a nice piece for the Jets, not a star but a good backup. He played 487 snaps on defense for Robert Saleh in 2021 allowing 2 touchdowns with 3 pass breakups. He was asked to play a lot of outside corner that year, a position that doesn’t suit his skill set.

Guidry will be hoping to use his 4.29 speed to carve a role on this team, and I see him as the perfect backup to Michael Carter II in the slot. He also played 133 snaps on special teams with the Jets back in 2021.