Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Until the season starts, the biggest news story for the Jets will be getting Quinnen WIlliams signed. Unfortunately, the Jets don’t have a great track record of retaining their own talent. Whether it’s through trades or being released, the Jets have had very few players make it past their rookie contract in the last decade. If that doesn’t say a lot about the state of the franchise then I don’t know what will. With that in mind, Quinnen Williams is a player that Joe Douglas and the Jets can’t let get away. Despite the childish antics during a contract dispute, Q is one of - if not - the best interior lineman in the NFL today. It would be a crime for the team to trade him or let him walk at the end of his contract. I guess we’re likely to see this play out sooner than later. So until then, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Matt Verderame - AFC East Report Cards: Jets, Dolphins compete for top grade

SiriusXM - Boomer Esiason Assesses Jets with Aaron Rodgers

Andrew Crane - Brandon Marshall would end retirement for Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Ralph Ventre - Jets Double Headline Schein's Top-Nine Primetime Affairs

Matthew Baldwin - Aaron Rodgers: Albert Breer provides further reasoning behind New York Jets prime time slots with new QB

John Flanigan - Jets among teams interested in hosting Black Friday game annually

Bridget Hyland - NFL rumors: Jets will sign another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, insider predicts

David Wyatt-Hupton - Where do the NY Jets' WRs rank in contested catch success rate?

Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley's Enjoying Jets' Offseason but His Game Face Is Never Far Away

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Quinnen Williams' contract demands revealed (Report)

David Wyatt-Hupton - Rookie Impact Assessment

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse Believes LSU Prepared Him for NFL

Eric Allen - Jets Claim CB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.