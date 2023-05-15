 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quinnen Williams’ Twitter profile is generating attention

By John B
NFL: London Games-New York Jets Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is seeking a new contract. Williams has sat out the voluntary portion of the offseason program to date, presumably because players don’t have many other points of leverage when they want a new deal.

Williams has now apparently removed mention of the Jets from his Twitter profile.

It isn’t all that uncommon in this day and age to see something like this. Players use their social media accounts to express their discontent over stalled contract negotiations.

I don’t think it’s time to panic just yet. When a negotiation process isn’t moving forward, players tend to get frustrated. At this time of year when there isn’t much other news, these things tend to take on a life of their own. While it is not always true, more often than not these situations are eventually resolved.

A Fox Sports report provides a ballpark estimate of what Williams is seeking from the Jets.

If this report is indeed accurate, it seems like a very reasonable contract demand. Hopefully this is resolved soon so we can focus on the upcoming season.

