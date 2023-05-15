Quinnen Williams’ Twitter profile is generating attention

Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is seeking a new contract. Williams has sat out the voluntary portion of the offseason program to date, presumably because players don’t have many other points of leverage when they want a new deal.

Williams has now apparently removed mention of the Jets from his Twitter profile.

#Jets start DT @QuinnenWilliams changed his Twitter bio to: "Defensive tackle for ................"



His last tweet was an RT of the details for Dexter Lawrence's contract.







(@NFL_DovKleiman noticed this first.) pic.twitter.com/2NzXUKja9d — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 15, 2023

It isn’t all that uncommon in this day and age to see something like this. Players use their social media accounts to express their discontent over stalled contract negotiations.

I don’t think it’s time to panic just yet. When a negotiation process isn’t moving forward, players tend to get frustrated. At this time of year when there isn’t much other news, these things tend to take on a life of their own. While it is not always true, more often than not these situations are eventually resolved.

A Fox Sports report provides a ballpark estimate of what Williams is seeking from the Jets.

#Jets DT @QuinnenWilliams is seeking between $25M-$30M per year in his upcoming contract, per source. (More than Jeffery Simmons and less than Aaron Donald.)



"He loves the Jets. He just wants to get paid. Hopefully it doesn't get messy," the source said.



Story coming.... — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 15, 2023

If this report is indeed accurate, it seems like a very reasonable contract demand. Hopefully this is resolved soon so we can focus on the upcoming season.