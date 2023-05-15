Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as always. With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the New York Jets, many questions have been asked about the future of Zach Wilson. When former OC Mike LaFleur and the Jets parted ways, LaFleur admitted that the Jets mishandled the situation with their young quarterback. Now it seems like Joe Douglas has those same sentiments. Speaking with PFT, Douglas basically echoed what MLF said on his way out the door. Hopefully sitting a year or two behind Rodgers can give Wilson the time he needs to succeed, but time shall tell. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - What to know about every game on the NY Jets' 2023 schedule

Brandyn Pokrass - Takeaways and Predictions from Jets' 2023 Schedule

Thomas Christopher - Former Jets HC predicts hot seat for Douglas, Saleh if no playoffs

SNY - Bent - How Jets draft picks Joe Tippmann, Carter Warren, Israel Abanikanda and Zack Kuntz fit into Gang Green's system

Michael Nania - NY Jets rookie is a strong candidate for position change

Rich Cimini - Jets' Will McDonald went from off year to skilled pass rusher in draft

Michael Obermuller - Jets Draft Bust Labeled ‘X-Factor’ of 2023 Season

Michael Nania - 2 positions where NY Jets will rely on young prospects to break out

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets in process of renegotiating Aaron Rodgers' contract

Joseph Zucker - NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Jets 'Are in the Process of Renegotiating His Contract'

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.