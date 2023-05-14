Good morning Gang Green Nation! I was not in favor of trading for Aaron Rodgers. I still think it was the wrong move. However, Rodgers is a Jet now, and we are staring down the barrel of the most promising Jets season since 2010. Like many of you, I’ve grown tired of bottom 5 QB play for the last decade plus. I’m tired of watching the Jets QB and thinking to myself, over and over, what the heck was that? So whatever happens down the road, for this season I think I will thoroughly enjoy watching the best Jets QB in forever operate every Sunday, health permitting. I hope you all enjoy it too, for as long as it lasts.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in May:

Steve Serby - Jets' Mecole Hardman opens up about mother's 'scary' health battle

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: S Trey Dean Has ‘Great Chance’ to Make Roster

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Bengals Attempted to Swipe Black Friday Game From Jets: Report

Nathan Smith - 5 NY Jets whose jobs are in jeopardy thus far in the offseason

Luis Tirado Jr. - Ranking the 5 most important games of the NY Jets 2023 schedule

Luis Tirado Jr. - NY Jets News: High expectations in 2023, SI predicts 11-win season

Billy Riccette - Buccaneers and former Jets head coach Todd Bowles earn college degree

Billy Riccette - Joe Douglas says Jets should have had vet ahead of Zach Wilson in 2021

Billy Riccette - Idea of first Black Friday game in New York helped Jets land game

Michael Zimmelman - Four Ways Joe Douglas Improved The New York Jets 2023 Offense

Matthan Burton - Jets GM's surprising admission about Zach Wilson's development

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.