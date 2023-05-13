Good morning Gang Green Nation! With the absurd spectacle of a prime time special devoted to times and dates out of the way, we now move on to the nearly as absurd annual tradition of predicting game-by-game results four months before the regular season. Never mind that we don’t know which teams will be unexpectedly good and which teams will be unexpectedly bad. Never mind we have no idea what the injury status of teams will be. Never mind we have no idea who will break through with career years and who will suffer declines. Basically, these game-by-game predictions aren’t worth the digital ink spilled on them. But they are tradition, so they are spewed into the ether each year, and quickly forgotten by the time the real football begins. Enjoy these puff pieces for what they are: useless, worthless, but I guess with some entertainment value.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in May:

