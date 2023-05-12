Jets open as home underdogs Week 1 against the Bills

The 2023 New York Jets schedule is now out. The first game of the season is a marquee AFC East matchup as the Jets will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Bills have won the division three consecutive years and are favored to make it four in 2023. The Jets figure to be their toughest competition after the addition of Aaron Rodgers. This opener could help set the tone for the season.

The Jets are playing at home, but according to DraftKings Sportsbook they are 1.5 point underdogs to Buffalo. The over/under for the game is set at 48, which is one of the highest of the opening weekend. Clearly a lot of offense is expected in a matchup where Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are playing quarterback.

Check all the odds for the NFL week one games now at NFL Betting Odds, Spreads & Lines | DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.