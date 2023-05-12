Anatomy of an Image: Chargers Schedule Release - New York Jets

The LA Chargers have gained a good reputation for their schedule release video, putting significant effort into their anime edition.

Throughout the video, there is some serious shade thrown at each and every team, and the Jets are no different. Take a look at this still courtesy of NYJ Matt on Twitter and see how many references you can see.

I will say one thing, I give the Chargers 10/10 for their research

I’m sure I’m going to miss some references and there are obviously a few references to Italian food and food chains in here that aren’t really Jets related.

If I miss any, chuck them in the comments below:

Missing Manish Mehta poster on the side of the Ice Cream truck. Obviously, Manish was a big character in the Jet’s world a few years ago, but after being let go by the NYDN, he’s largely drifted away into obscurity. The infamous TikTok video is also circled on the right-hand side. The less said about that the better. There is a single Cougars poster in the top right which is a nod to Zach Wilson and the story that surfaced following the breakup with his ex-girlfriend. There is an Aaron Rodgers poster that uses the Sam Darnold pose, it’s a reference to the new Jets QB turning 40 years old very soon. We have a New York Sack Exchange billboard which is just pretty cool to see. Next to that, we have a Geno Smith Comeback Player of the Year award, which is just a little dig at the Jet's former QB finding success elsewhere. There is a small dig at the New York Jets actually playing and practicing over in New Jersey but holding the NY name. We have a reference to Rex Ryan’s famous snack comment from Hard Knocks in the bottom left-hand corner. We also have a New York Knicks reference with the poster of Trae Young doing his ice-cold pose from the playoffs last season.

I love things like this, the care and attention to detail is exceptional and while it’s designed to make fun of the Jets, it’s also extremely well put together.