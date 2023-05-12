Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the NFL schedule’s releasing, the New York Jets are finding themselves in plenty of prime time games this season. They’ve already been attached to the history-making Black Friday game this year. Now they’ll open the season against AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Aaron Rodgers effect is real, and it’s already paying dividends in more ways than one for the Jets. The biggest question is whether or not the team will be able to gel and turn this group of young talent into playoff - and potentially Super Bowl - contenders. Personally, I’m hoping that the Jets can make this year an exciting one, because we’ve been without a team with real success for far too long. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Brian Costello - Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut comes in primetime against Bills

Eric Allen - Jets vs. Bills on Monday Night Football (September 11, 2023): Matchup Information & More

David Wyatt-Hupton - Black Friday Special

Matthew Baldwin - New York Jets: NFL insider claims GM & HC could face serious consequences if team struggles in 2023

Thomas Christopher - Nathaniel Hackett says someone besides Rodgers drew him to Jets

Nick Faria - New York Jets 2023 projected depth chart post NFL Draft

James Wudi - 5 way too early stat predictions for the NY Jets in 2023

Michael Nania - Sports surgeon predicts 'strong comeback' for NY Jets' Breece Hall

C Jackson Cowart - 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: Why Sauce Gardner isn’t a good bet

Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Suggests Jets Found Hidden Gem in Carter Warren

Michael Obermuller - Jets Make Unexpected Cut After Finalizing Signing: Report

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign DL Al Woods

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Joe Pellegrini

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.