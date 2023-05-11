Jets 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

The full 2023 New York Jets schedule is now known. Brian Costello of the New York Post informed us of the dates for most of the games throughout the day. Now ahead of NFL Network’s official reveal Costello has revealed the full 2023 Jets schedule.

The OFFICIAL 2023 New York Jets schedule.



CAN'T WAIT ➜ https://t.co/rxJ1DzRCSQ pic.twitter.com/2hdLFRIHqq — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023

The Jets have five primetime games and a sixth game that will be nationally broadcast on Black Friday against the Dolphins. The Week 4 game against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will be the Jets’ first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2011.

