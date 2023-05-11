 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

By John B
The full 2023 New York Jets schedule is now known. Brian Costello of the New York Post informed us of the dates for most of the games throughout the day. Now ahead of NFL Network’s official reveal Costello has revealed the full 2023 Jets schedule.

Week 1: Sept. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 pm, ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: Sept. 17 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm, CBS

Week 3: Sept. 24 vs. New England Patriots 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 4: Oct. 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm, NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: Oct. 8 at Denver Broncos 4:25 pm, CBS

Week 6: Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 pm, FOX

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Oct. 29 at New York Giants 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 9: Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 pm, ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 10: Nov. 12 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm, NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11: Nov. 19 at Buffalo Bills

Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Miami Dolphins, 3:00 pm, Prime Video (Black Friday)

Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm, FOX

Week 14: Dec. 10 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 15: Dec. 17 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Washington Commanders 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 17: Dec. 28 at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 pm, Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Week 18: Jan. 6 or 7 at New England Patriots TBD

The Jets have five primetime games and a sixth game that will be nationally broadcast on Black Friday against the Dolphins. The Week 4 game against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will be the Jets’ first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2011.

