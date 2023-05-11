Jets 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

The full 2023 New York Jets schedule is now known. Brian Costello of the New York Post informed us of the dates for most of the games throughout the day. Now ahead of NFL Network’s official reveal Costello has revealed the full 2023 Jets schedule.
The OFFICIAL 2023 New York Jets schedule.— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023
CAN'T WAIT ➜ https://t.co/rxJ1DzRCSQ pic.twitter.com/2hdLFRIHqq
Week 1: Sept. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 pm, ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Week 2: Sept. 17 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm, CBS
Week 3: Sept. 24 vs. New England Patriots 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 4: Oct. 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm, NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Week 5: Oct. 8 at Denver Broncos 4:25 pm, CBS
Week 6: Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 pm, FOX
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: Oct. 29 at New York Giants 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 9: Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 pm, ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Week 10: Nov. 12 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm, NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Week 11: Nov. 19 at Buffalo Bills
Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Miami Dolphins, 3:00 pm, Prime Video (Black Friday)
Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm, FOX
Week 14: Dec. 10 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 15: Dec. 17 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Washington Commanders 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 17: Dec. 28 at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 pm, Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
Week 18: Jan. 6 or 7 at New England Patriots TBD
The Jets have five primetime games and a sixth game that will be nationally broadcast on Black Friday against the Dolphins. The Week 4 game against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will be the Jets’ first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2011.
What are your first thoughts on the full schedule? What game are you looking forward to watching the most this year? Do you like how things turned out?
Let us know in the comments.
