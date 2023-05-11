How did the Jets get their 2023 opponents?

The 2023 schedule will be officially released tonight for the Jets and the other 31 teams in the NFL.

This announcement only provides us with dates and times of games. We actually know in advance the 17 opponents the Jets will face in the 2023 season. How were they determined?

AFC East

Like every other team in the league, the Jets will play two games apiece against the other three teams in their division, one at home and one on the road.

Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England

Road: Buffalo, Miami, New England

AFC West

Each team in the league plays a full slate of teams from one other division in its conference. This year the teams from the AFC East play the teams from the AFC West. The last time the AFC East faced off against the AFC West in 2020 the Jets played home games against the Raiders and Broncos and road games against the Chiefs and Chargers. Those are reversed this time.

Home: Kansas City, LA Chargers

Road: Denver, Las Vegas

NFC East

Each team in the league also plays a full slate of teams from a division in the other conference. This year the teams from the AFC East play the teams from the NFC East. The last time the AFC East faced off against the NFC East in 2019 the Jets played home games against the Giants and Cowboys and road games against the Eagles and Commanders. Those are reversed this time.

Home: Philadelphia, Washington

Road: Dallas, NY Giants

Other AFC Opponents

In addition to their in-conference games against teams from the AFC East and AFC West, the Jets will face the teams from the other two AFC divisions that finished in the same spot as them in the standings last year. The Jets finished fourth in the AFC East in 2022, meaning they will face the fourth place teams from the AFC South and AFC North in 2023. These are the Texans and Browns respectively. The last time the Jets faced the same place finishers from the AFC South and AFC North in 2020 they were home against the AFC North team and on the road against the AFC South team. Those are reversed this time.

Home: Houston

Road: Cleveland

17th Game

In 2021 the NFL added a 17th game to the regular season for each team. This is a game against the team from the other conference. This year teams from the AFC East play their 17th game against the team from the NFC South that finished in the same place in the standings last year. The Jets finished fourth in the AFC East in 2022, meaning they will face the Atlanta Falcons, who finished fourth in the NFC South last year. This year AFC teams will host the 17th game.

Home: Atlanta