2023 NFL schedule release: Jets schedule rumors and leaks

The full Jets schedule will be officially unveiled tonight at 8:00 pm Eastern. Some of the schedule has already been unveiled through official league channels and unofficial leaks from journalists. This will undoubtedly continue through the day.

Each year there are teams whose entire schedule is leaked before the official unveiling. By the time 8:00 pm rolls around, we might have the full 17 game slate for the 2023 Jets. Reporters for other teams are a good source of information as they tell us when the team they cover will face the Jets.

Here is what we know so far.

Week 1: Hosting the Bills on Monday Night Football (8:15 pm Eastern, ESPN)

Week 2: at Cowboys

The Jets will travel to Dallas in Week 2. More schedule news here: https://t.co/oxqGjyDZfM via @nypostsports — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 11, 2023

Week 3: Hosting the Patriots

The Jets have not beaten the Patriots since 2015. Find out when Aaron Rodgers gets his first crack at New England in a Jets uniform here: https://t.co/oxqGjyDZfM via @nypostsports — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 11, 2023

Week 4: Hosting the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football (8:15 pm Eastern; NBC)

Jets will face Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 1 at MetLife. More here: https://t.co/oxqGjyDZfM via @nypostsports — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 11, 2023

Week 8: “at” Giants October 28 (1:00 pm Eastern)

NFL schedule release: Date set for Giants-Jets showdown https://t.co/xrmzKh1Xhn pic.twitter.com/MFUD8Tg4yU — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 11, 2023

Week 12: Hosting the Dolphins on Black Friday (3:00 pm Eastern; Amazon Prime)

BLACK. FRIDAY. FOOTBALL.



We'll see an old rival in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game ➜ https://t.co/MjdYV1WnL6 pic.twitter.com/c9E1qq2JP9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 10, 2023

Week 16: Hosting the Commanders on Christmas Eve (1:00 pm Eastern)

Sources tell me Christmas Eve the Commanders will play the Jets in the Meadowlands at 1 pm. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2023

Week 18: at Patriots