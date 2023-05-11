Jets Schedule Release: Jets to open 2023 season on Monday Night Football hosting Buffalo Bills

The NFL is releasing its schedule this week. Most of the game date and times will be announced tonight on NFL Network at 8:00 pm, but the league has been unveiling a handful of featured games over the last day.

We now know the opponent for Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut. It will be against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Jets will host the game at MetLife Stadium.

The trade of Rodgers to the Jets was the biggest move of the offseason so it seemed likely the Jets would end up playing a nationally televised game to open the season. They will indeed in a marquee matchup. The Bills are the three-time defending AFC East champions. Buffalo is favored to win the division once again, but the Jets are viewed as their biggest competitor.

The two teams begin what could be a season long battle for the division with a game against each other.