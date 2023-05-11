Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s been announced that the Jets and the Dolphins will make history this year - playing in the first ever ‘Black Friday’ game. Frankly I think adding extra days to the schedule is nonsensical for a league that likes to posture on player safety, but that’s just me. On the other hand, it’s quite amusing that now that Aaron Rodgers is a part of the Jets, the team is instantly seeing the benefits being brought before them. The Jets only had one ‘prime time’ game last year, and that was on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars. This season, you can almost certainly expect something completely different. Don’t be surprised to see the team get the maximum of six prime time games. Let’s just hope the Jets make those games count. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Kevin Harrish - Nathaniel Hackett reveals why he joined New York Jets

Jack Bell - Jets Assistant GM Rex Hogan: Aaron Rodgers Is the Most Natural Passer in the History of the Game

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Robert Saleh Strongly Reacts to Viral Quinnen Williams-Jets Report

James Wudi - How much should the NY Jets offer Quinnen Williams?

Michael Nania - NY Jets to face rival in NFL's first-ever Black Friday game

Eric Allen - Jets vs. Dolphins on Black Friday (November 24, 2023): Matchup Information & More

Randy Lange - Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda Seeks to Continue His Journey of Growth with Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - A Focus On: Zack Kuntz

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Can Chuck Clark eliminate need for LB reunion?

