Jets will play Dolphins on Black Friday

The NFL schedule is being unveiled over the next two days. News broke earlier in the week that the league is adding a game on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. We now know that the Jets will be hosting that game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

Cook a little extra this Thanksgiving.



We got a big tailgate the next day. pic.twitter.com/0109bObbpp — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 10, 2023

The kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm in the afternoon and will be shown on Amazon. Amazon typically hosts Thursday Night Football, but the Thanksgiving Thursday night game is shown by NBC, which opens the streaming platform up to broadcast this Friday game.

Friday NFL games are rare, but the Jets will get their turn participating this year.

Both the Jets and the Dolphins are expected to be good teams. This contest could have some real significance in the AFC East. I am sure that is what both the NFL and Amazon are hoping for the day after Thanksgiving.

Dates and times for the remaining 16 Jets games will be unveiled by tomorrow night.