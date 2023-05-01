Jets agree to terms with tackle Billy Turner

After not selecting a tackle until the fourth round of this weekend’s NFL Draft, the Jets are on the verge of signing veteran Billy Turner.

The #Jets are signing veteran OL Billy Turner to a 1-yr deal worth up to $3.15 million, per source.



It’s the latest reunion with Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett, who coached Turner in Green Bay and Denver. Turner has 75 career starts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2023

It seemed likely a veteran signing was coming at the position. Turner is logical since he played with the Packers from 2019 through 2021 and the Broncos in 2022. He was coached by current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in both places. Aaron Rodgers was also effusive in his praise of Turner when the two played together in Green Bay.

Indeed, the 31 year old Turner has a solid track record but is coming off an injury plagued season where he started only seven games. The will hope for a bounce back.

The Jets’ two starters at tackle are soon to be 38 year old Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton, who has essentially missed two straight seasons. The team had to add some depth after the Draft. With the addition of Turner the Jets have done just that.