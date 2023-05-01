Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The NFL draft is completed, and the reaction from those regarding the Jets’ draft has been underwhelming. While it seems the Jets drafted players who could help the team finish games, outside of Tippmann, most selections seemed like a reach. With that said, I’m trying to be more optimistic when it comes to the Jets’ drafting, but outside of last year, Douglas hasn’t really hit on too many picks. With that in mind, it’s hard to feel too excited about the draft. But until they play the games, I’ll try to reserve judgement. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Eric Allen - After Historic Week, Anything Is Possible for the Jets

Michael Nania - See the New York Jets' final 7-pick class from 2023 draft

Ethan Greenberg - What Are Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Saying About the 2023 Jets Draft Class?

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets NFL draft grades: Two-pick difference changed everything

Michael Nania - 3 traits commonly seen throughout NY Jets' 2023 draft class

Brian Linder - Watch: New York Jets call Camp Hill’s Zack Kuntz to let him know they are taking him in the NFL Draft

David Rosenberg - New York Jets sign S Trey Dean III as UDFA

Ralph Ventre - Bronx-Built Quarterback Heading to Jets Rookie Camp

Susan Miller Degnan - New York Jets give undrafted Miami LB Caleb Johnson a shot

Robby Sabo - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers attends Knicks-Heat at MSG (Video)

NewYorkJets.com - Aaron Rodgers, Jets Teammates Attend Rangers-Devils Game at Madison Square Garden

