Jets free agent target Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Ravens

The Jets were very much in the market for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The former Giant, Brown, and Ram was one of four players on a reported wish list of receiving targets Aaron Rodgers provided the Jets back in March. Beckham was set to visit the Jets and take a physical on Monday.

However, the Ravens have prevented that visit from happening. Baltimore agreed to terms with Beckham on a one year contract worth up to $18 million.

This includes a reported $15 million in guaranteed money.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-year deal with the Ravens is said to include $15 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/sMwxmp1R2a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2023

Beckham becomes the latest big name target the Jets have failed to land this offseason joining the likes of Fletcher Cox, Calais Campbell, and Orlando Brown. The team remains likely to land Aaron Rodgers from the Packers, but the allure of playing with Rodgers doesn't seem to be making the Jets much of a destination for free agents.

As far as Beckham goes, it is difficult to argue the deal he got from Baltimore is a good value. The receiver has been oft-injured and inconsistent in recent years. He also hasn’t played football competitively in more than a year.

There are plenty of compelling arguments suggesting the Jets are better off not giving him this deal. It s also true that the Jets need to find a way to upgrade their receiving corps.

Could the team now pivot to DeAndre Hopkins? It is difficult for me to understand why Beckham was prioritized over Hopkins in the first place.