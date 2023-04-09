Good morning Gang Green Nation! Odell Beckham, Jr. will be visiting the Jets on Monday and the latest rumors suggest the Jets are likely to sign him. While vintage Beckham would be an exciting signing, I’m not sure what we can expect from the current edition. Beckham has been in statistical decline ever since his rookie year in the NFL. His last Pro Bowl was 7 seasons ago. His last season with more than 5 TDs was 5 seasons ago. His last 1000 yard season was 4 seasons ago. He last played a snap in the NFL 2 seasons ago. This season Beckham will turn 31 years old midway through the season. He’s coming off his second torn ACL injury. There are so many reasons to expect little from Beckham, and just one reason to expect a lot: a turn-back-the-clock four game playoff run with the Rams two seasons ago in which Beckham played really well. Is it possible the Jets will get that Rams playoffs Beckham if they sign him? Sure, but I don’t think it’s the way to bet.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in April:
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Will Denzel Mims catch a pass for the Jets in 2023?
-
56%
Yes
-
33%
No
-
9%
Fred
