Report: Free Agent Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr to visit Jets on Monday

According to ESPN insider Josina Anderson, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is to set to visit the New York Jets on Monday.

It's been widely reported for some time now that there is mutual interest between the Jets and OBJ.

Aaron Rodgers had high praise for OBJ when asked about him on the Pat McAfee show, saying who wouldn't want to play with a guy or his caliber.

The Jets flew out to Arizona to be present at his workout and OBJ was seen at the owners meeting talking to Head Coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas. So there are plenty of legs to this connection.

Beckham Jr missed the 2022 season after suffering an injury during the 2021 Super Bowl and while he entertained signing for a team for the stretch run, he eventually decided to focus his efforts on returning at 100% for the 2023 season.

Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns in 14 games during the regular season, split between the Cleveland Browns and LA Rams, but he caught fire in the playoffs leading the rams to the Super Bowl.

He caught 21 passes for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns across 4 games during that playoff run with 15 of those catches going for first downs, his first taste of the playoffs since a one and done appearance with the Giants back in 2016.

The Jets have been busy in the wide receiver market signing Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to go alongside offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson. They still have Corey Davis and Denzel Mims on the books as well as depth guys Irvin Charles, Diontae Spencer and Malik Taylor.

Considering Corey Davis is set to carry a cap hit of $11.1 million next season, I'd find it hard to imagine him staying if OBJ were to sign, considering he's a very similar play to Lazard in terms of his frame and his blocking ability. There is some talk that the Jets could include him in the package that brings Aaron Rodgers to New York.