New York Jets Officially Confirm Thomas Morstead Signing

The Jets officially announced the signing of former Punter Thomas Morstead last night, inking the former Dolphin to a one-year contract.

It’s a move that was reported weeks ago now, but the contract was only made official last night, days after Quinton Jefferson and Tim Boyle signed their own deals to join Gang Green.

Morestead appeared in 7 games with the Jets back in 2021 but was cut once Braden Mann returned with New York betting on the development of the younger player.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a huge amount of development from Mann who was taken in the 6th round of the 2020 draft. The former Texas A&M standout will now face veteran competition to maintain his place in the team.

Morstead spent the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins where he averaged 46.4 yards per punt in 17 games. He also had 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with only two bouncing for a touchback.

When he was with the Jets in 2021, he averaged 48.2 yards per punt across 7 games, with 7 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, and zero touchbacks.

Morestead spent 12 years with the Saints and his time in New Orleans overlapped with current Jets gunner Justin Hardee.

Mann has always been a talented punter with a strong leg, but his inconsistency is a big issue for a team who played plenty of close games. All punters have a shank here and there, but Mann’s were far too frequent for the Jets to be comfortable with him.

Last week Bent asked the question “Is Thomas Morstead a better punter option for the Jets” - Now the signing has been made official, we’ll find out.