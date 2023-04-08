Good morning Gang Green Nation! As the interminable Aaron Rodgers watch grinds on, the Jets made some news by signing a different ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback - Tim Boyle. You have to give the Jets some credit with this signing. They pulled off the not-so-easy feat of signing a quarterback with such an undistinguished track record that Zach Wilson’s record looks absolutely competent in comparison. Sigh.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign DT Quinton Jefferson
Andrew Crane - Joe Douglas stirs up Aaron Rodgers hype as Jets-Packers standoff continues
Brian Costello - Todd Bowles on Aaron Rodgers-Jets talks after Tom Brady experience
Brian Costello - Allen Lazard, Aaron Rodgers work out as Jets-Packers haggling continues
Jaclyn Hendricks - Craig Carton 'being used' by Packers in trade game: Evan Roberts
Brian Costello - Jets sign former Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson
Rich Cimini - New York Jets 2023 free agent signings: Tim Boyle
Rich Cimini - Jets sign QB Tim Boyle; Aaron Rodgers' ex-backup in Green Bay
Ralph Ventre - RODGERS WATCH: Lazard Shows QB on Instagram Story while Jets-Packers Trade Buzz Increases
Ralph Ventre - Joe Douglas: 'He's Gonna Be Here'
Ralph Ventre - Three Offensive Tackles Worthy of the Jets’ No. 13 Overall Selection
Ralph Ventre - Eighth-year Pro Quinton Jefferson Solidifies Jets' Defensive Front
Ralph Ventre - Veteran Quarterback Tim Boyle Reportedly Joining Jets for 2023
Ralph Ventre - Jets Should Say NO-DELL to Former Giants' First-Round Draft Pick
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets-Packers Negotiations Could Lead NFL to Take Additional Action
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Trade Delay Affects Quinnen Williams
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Joe Douglas Sounds Off With Aaron Rodgers Guarantee
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Ex-Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson
Glenn Naughton - Jets add Veteran Depth in QB Tim Boyle and DT Quinton Jefferson
Brandyn Pokrass - Mecole Hardman Brings a New Level of Speed to the Jets
Ryan Shafer - NY Jets 2-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft after free agency
Justin Fried - NY Jets RB Breece Hall expected to be ready for Week 1
Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson has a real opportunity to win the backup job
Justin Fried - NY Jets add much-needed DT help with Quinton Jefferson signing
Justin Fried - What does the Tim Boyle signing mean for Zach Wilson and the NY Jets?
Justin Fried - Cam Newton is willing to be the NY Jets backup QB in 2023
Billy Riccette - Jets sign DT Quinton Jefferson
Billy Riccette - Jets sign QB Tim Boyle
Billy Riccette - Marty Lyons to serve as Joe Klecko’s Hall of Fame presenter
Jack Deignan - Jets' Allen Lazard teases ex-Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers
Jim Cerny - Jets: Beside Aaron Rodgers trade, 3 things they must do in NFL free agency
Colin Gallant - NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers trade talks will heat up closer to draft
Jim Cerny - Jets: What Tim Boyle's signing means for Zach Wilson
Matt Musico - Backup QB ranking for Jets' Zach Wilson is as bad as you'd think
James Kratch - NFL mock draft 2023: It’s all about trenches for Jets
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Will Bryce Hall make the opening day Jets roster?
-
73%
Yes
-
21%
No
-
5%
Fred
