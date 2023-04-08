Good morning Gang Green Nation! As the interminable Aaron Rodgers watch grinds on, the Jets made some news by signing a different ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback - Tim Boyle. You have to give the Jets some credit with this signing. They pulled off the not-so-easy feat of signing a quarterback with such an undistinguished track record that Zach Wilson’s record looks absolutely competent in comparison. Sigh.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:

Enjoy the day everybody.