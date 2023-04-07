Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets finally signed a former Packers quarterback, but it isn’t Aaron Rodgers. The team signed veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal. Boyle has familiarity with Hackett’s system, playing under him during his time in Green Bay. While it isn’t the most exciting backup to be named, Boyle at least knows the system and will be able to help the team during the early practice stages if Rodgers isn’t available - for whatever reason. Hopefully, the team still drafts a QB in the later portions of this year’s draft. Or, at the very least, have some type of game plan in place if and when Rodgers retires. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

