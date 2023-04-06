Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the New York Jets looking to improve on their 2022 season record, the question begs if the team will have enough firepower to take down the Buffalo Bills as the reigning AFC East champions. Since the Patriots dynasty ended when Tom Brady left for the Bucs, the Bills have been the team to beat in the division. The Jets have played surprisingly well against the Bills, even with a lack of talent at the QB position. Having a quarterback the caliber of Rodgers could allow the team to find themselves atop the division when things are all said and done. Whether the Jets can turn that into a championship run remains to be seen. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Jack Bell - For GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh, Jets Remain on Right Track

Brian Fonseca - NFL execs on Jets: Aaron Rodgers ‘won’t blow up’ … not the first year, anyway

Bridget Hyland - ESPN’s biggest Jets fan promises on-air ‘F-word’ if team botches Aaron Rodgers trade

Nick Faria - AFC East Review: Have Jets caught up in highly competitive division?

Ralph Ventre - Jets’ Still Have Holes to Fill Three Weeks into NFL Free Agency

Andy Vasquez - Should Jets roll with Zach Wilson or do they need to add a proven backup?

Michael Nania - NY Jets: Zach Wilson's rank among 32 backup QBs is alarming

Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame Identifies Jets' 2023 Draft Needs

Jim Cerny - Jets: 2023 NFL Draft prospects team must avoid

Rivka Boord - Could the NY Jets trade down in the first round of the draft?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Mock Draft - Where I'm At

Ethan Greenberg - Peter King Casts Vote for Ohio State OT Paris Johnson to Jets

SNY - Jets 2023 NFL Draft buzz: Georgia OT Broderick Jones to visit Gang Green

Sam Robinson - Jets Expect RB Breece Hall To Be Ready For Week 1

