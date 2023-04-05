The 2023 AGOP Champion

The contestants in the 2023 AGOP contest have submitted their entries. The entries have been reviewed. You all have voted. And in a close vote, you have named our 2023 AGOP champion. That champion is ProfScorpio, squeaking out a victory over five other worthy contestants. Take a bow ProfScorpio, for a tight victory well earned. Contact me at macgregorwells@gmail.com to claim your prize.
Now, without further ado, we present the 2023 AGOP championship entry.
....
AGOP: Please HELP I’m Addicted to my Beloved J.E.T.S.
Hi All,
No time to do this , so let’s get to it.
For the last few days I had my assistant Joe D manage some minor moves. So far he’s done the following:
Cut:
Braxton Barios
Traded:
Acquired S - Chuck Clark for a 2024 conditional 7th round pick 3 yrs, $15.3M, $5.12M Avg per year, $10M GTD,
Signed:
WR - Allen Lazard (27.2), 4 yrs, $44M Total, $11M AVG per year; $22M GTD, 2023 Cap hit $3.3M
G - Wes Schweitzer (29.5) 2 yrs, $5M Total, $2.5M AVG per year, $3.2 GTD, 20023 Cap hit $1.6M
K - Greg (the Leg) Zuerlein (35.2), 1 yr $2.6M
DT - Solomon Thomas (27.5), 1 yr $2.4M
P - Thomas Morstead (37)
C - Trystan Colon-Castillo (24.9)
FB - Nick Bowden (26.7)
Now it’s time for me to enter the room and take control.
1st - I call GB GM Brian Gutekunst. I tell him to stop messing around (I don’t actually say ‘messing’), & I get this trade done.
Jets give up 2023 1st round pick (#13), 3rd round pick (#74), a conditional 2024 pick & WR Corey Davis
Jets acquire Aaron (misspelled last name) Rodgers & GB Packers 2023 1st round pick (#15). GB pays $30M ARod 2023 salary.
Conditions for 2024 pick - Jets make playoffs, GB gets a 4th round pick, Jets make conference championship, GB gets 3rd round, Jets make SB - GB gets 2nd round, if ARod is on the roster the 1st day of the 2024 new league, year each of those conditions increases by 1 round.
(Recap Jets get ARod for a 2023 3rd, a conditional 2024 pick, Corey Davis and a swap or 2023 1st round picks (13 for 15))
ARods deal is reworked for 4 years (with 2 void years at the end) for a $15m cap hit in 2023 with $15M more guarantee in 2024 (GB also pays him $30 Mil)
Now back to work:
Cut:
Jordan Whitehead (Need that cap $$ back)
Ashtyn Davis (Hope he makes it to the practice squad, but he doesn’t)
Restructure
DE - Carl Lawson, 3 Yr, $9M Avg, 19 Gtd, $27M Total, 2023 cap hit 6Mil (Joe D Special)
Extend:
Quinnen $4 years, $23.5M Avg, $60M Gtd, Total $94Mil Total , 2023 cap Hit $6.5Mil
Bryce Huff 3 year $4.5 Mil Avg $4.5 Mil, $6Mil Gtd, $13.5Mil Total, 2023 cap hit $2.5 Mil
Sign Free Agents:
C - Ben Jones, 3 year, $5.5M Avg, 12 GTD, $16.5M Total, 2023 cap hit $3mil
LB - Drue Tranquil (A real cool dude) 3 yr. $6.5M Avg, 13.5 GTD, 19.5 total, 2023 cap hit $3.5M
S - Taylor Rapp 3 Yr, $5M Avg, 10.25 GTD, $15M Total, 2023 cap hit $3M
DT - A’Shawn Robinson, 2 Yr, $3M Avg, $4m GTD, Total $6M, 2023 cap hit $1.2M
Draft:
(You might not like this, but since I don’t watch college football I used the PFF simulator - 1 try)
Pick 15 T - Peter Skoronki is on the board. I know this is unlikely, but he’s here on my 1 simulator try, so I pick him. Grade A+
Pick 43 C - Luke Wypler - Grade D- (HARSH)
Pick 112 LB - Dorian Williams - Grade B-
Pick 143 DI - Moro Ojomo - Grade B+
Pick 207 S - Gervarrius Owens - Grade C+
Overall Draft Grade B+
OH NO Mariotta is gone and Jets need a backup QB, & NO ONE is left. Crappola!!!
Sign: QB - Carson Wentz 2 year, $3M avg., $2.5M Gtd, Total $6M. SMH
Need 1 more player.
Reluctantly restructure CJ. Add 2 years, add more guaranteed $$, get 6 Mil in space and reduce this year cap hit to $3M
With that $6Mil Sign OBJ to 1 year (prove it deal) $6Mil with $3Mil more in incentives.
Okay Final Roster
QB - Aaron Rodgers, Carsen Wentz, Zach Wilson
RB - Breece Hall, Zonovan Knight, Michal Carter
WR - Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mimms
WR - OBJ, Allen Lazard,
TE - Tyler Conklin, CJ Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert
FB - Nick Bawden
LT - Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown
LG - Laken Tomlinson, Wes Schweitzer
C - Ben Jones, Luke Wypler
RG - Alijah Vera-Tucker, Tystan Colon
RT - Peter Skoronki, Max Mitchell
LDE - Carl Lawson, Michael Clemmons
LDT - John Franklin-Myers, A’Shawn Robinson, Moro Ojomo
RDT Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas,
RDE - Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff
WLB - Drue Tranquil, Jamien Sherwood
MLB - C.J. Mosley, Dorian Williams
SLB - Quincy Williams, Hamsah Nasrildeen
LCB - Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall
RCB - D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols
SCB - Michael Carter II, Justin Hardy
SS - Chuck Clark, Gervarrius Owens
FS - Taylor Rapp, Tony Adams
PK - Greg Zuerlein
P - Thomas Morstead
PR - Elijah Moore
KR - Zonovan Knight
LS - Thomas Hennessy
IJDWT - In Joe D we Trust (Now deliver us AARon)
I truly hope you enjoy the read. Have a fulfilling Day.
Loading comments...