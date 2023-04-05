Looking at the implied New York Jets playoff odds for 2023

One of the few consistencies for the New York Jets over the last decade was missing the playoffs. Indeed, the Jets are now the sole possessor of a sad title: longest playoff drought among teams in major sports leagues in the United States.

With the Sacramento Kings clinching a playoff berth, the New York Jets’ 12-year playoff drought is now the longest of any team in the four major US sports leagues pic.twitter.com/gpWG4qd8UM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 30, 2023

However, the Jets are (maybe?) getting Aaron Rodgers and that seems to have shifted the likelihood of that changing in 2023, at least according to recent implied playoffs odds based on betting lines.

Implied Odds to make #NFL Playoffs next season (@betonline_ag):



49ers: 83.3%

Chiefs: 77.8%

Eagles: 77.8%

Bengals: 77.8%

Bills: 71.4%

Saints: 66.7%

Cowboys: 65.5%

Jaguars: 65.5%

Ravens: 63.6%

Lions: 63.0%

Jets: 57.5%

Dolphins: 56.5%

Chargers: 50.0%

Seahawks 50.0%

Browns: 43.5% — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 3, 2023

This places the Jets at about the 10th best odds to make the playoffs, narrowly beating out their in-division rival Miami Dolphins. This would mark a significant step forward for a franchise that has not only failed to make the playoffs in recent years, but has rarely come close to making the playoffs.

Long story short, Las Vegas seems to think better days are coming for Jets fan. As noted Jets fan and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David would say: “Pretty, pretty, pretty good”