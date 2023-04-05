 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Looking at the implied New York Jets playoff odds for 2023

By IMissFatRex
NFL: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few consistencies for the New York Jets over the last decade was missing the playoffs. Indeed, the Jets are now the sole possessor of a sad title: longest playoff drought among teams in major sports leagues in the United States.

However, the Jets are (maybe?) getting Aaron Rodgers and that seems to have shifted the likelihood of that changing in 2023, at least according to recent implied playoffs odds based on betting lines.

This places the Jets at about the 10th best odds to make the playoffs, narrowly beating out their in-division rival Miami Dolphins. This would mark a significant step forward for a franchise that has not only failed to make the playoffs in recent years, but has rarely come close to making the playoffs.

Long story short, Las Vegas seems to think better days are coming for Jets fan. As noted Jets fan and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David would say: “Pretty, pretty, pretty good”

