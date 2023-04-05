Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After missing out on both Calais Campbell and Fletcher Cox, the Jets are running out of options to add to their defensive line. At the rate it’s going, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the team look for extra depth at the position in the draft. At least, with the unlikelihood of the team pushing some of their current edge rushers inside. On top of that, the team needs to find better answers at the safety position. Despite the talent at many positions for the Jets, the team does have more holes than they let on. With free agency waning, hopefully the team can get something figured out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NFL.com - Latest on Aaron Rodgers stalemate between Packers and Jets | ‘GMFB’

David Wyatt-Hupton - Left Tackle vs Right Tackle

Randy Lange - Mecole Hardman Jr., Allen Lazard Bring Specific Receiving Talents to Jets' Table

Michael Nania - NY Jets to host former Seahawks DT on free agent visit

Bridget Hyland - Are Jets seriously considering 36-year-old defensive tackle?

Michael Nania - NY Jets defense might bet on an overlooked youngster to start

Brian Costello - Jets seven-round mock draft: Beefing up for Aaron Rodgers' arrival

Rivka Boord - NY Jets make strange selection in PFF's three-round mock draft

Thomas Christopher - NFL Draft: NY Jets have shown interest in TCU QB Max Duggan

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: A Conversation with NFL Insiders Steve Wyche and Pat Kirwan (4/4)

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets one of only 5 NFL teams to vote against major change

