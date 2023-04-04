New York Jets to Host Veteran DT Al Woods

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Jets are set to host 36-year-old and 13-year NFL veteran Al Woods on a free-agent visit this week.

The Jets have been looking to add a veteran presence to the interior of the defense all off-season with Sheldon Rankins leaving for the Houston Texans.

They started their search with Fletcher Cox and they almost convinced the veteran Eagle to head to New York, only for Cox to stay in the only place he’s called home in the pros.

They then turned their attention to Calais Campbell, but the former Raven and Jaguar decided to sign with Atlanta before the Jets could get him in the building.

Now they’re hoping that the third time is the charm with Woods. Woods is a 330lb tackle who’s been an extremely productive player in the run game over the years, and he still generated 13 pressures and 2 sacks last year as a member of the Seahawks.

He was the NFL’s No. 32-ranked defensive tackle last season, per Pro Football Focus, and with the Jet's tendency of rotation, signing someone on the wrong side of 35 could work.

Woods has made 52 defensive stops over the last two years which have constituted a defensive failure according to PFF, considering what’s left on the market, Al Woods would fill a very important veteran role with the Jets and I’d be all for this signing.

It also wouldn’t prevent the Jets from taking a defensive tackle early in the draft.