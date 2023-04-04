Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets-Aaron Rodgers saga isn’t the only drama-ridden news story surrounding the team this offseason. Reports of the team’s interest in former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr have circulated since the start of the offseason. While the contract number has continuously been debated, it’s starting to get as tiresome as the inevitable Aaron Rodgers trade. While Corey Davis could be a cap-casualty due to his own contract, I’d much rather prefer him - as a run-blocking, veteran leader - than a superstar diva in OBJ. Maybe I’m in the minority in that regard, but I think the team should continue their growth going forward instead of placing in a few win-now pieces and likely forcing unrealistic expectations on the team this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

